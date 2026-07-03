Fine AF Vol 33! Jodie And Jordyn Are Keeping It Sexy

Source: Jodie Woods/IG:@jodiewoods, Source: Jordyn Woods/IG:@jordynwoods Another Friday is here so you know what that means! It’s another Fine AF list. This week we have some beautiful ladies like Whitney Adebayo and H.E.R. who spotlighted their curvy physiques in their skirts. A couple of the men nearly had us drooling over their posts as they showcased their rock hard abs. Here’s a hint: one of them used to date Victoria Monét. But we also have sisters Jordyn Woods and Jodie Woods shutting it down with their fine-ness. Jordyn is beautifully soaking up her bride era, while Jodie plays her role as the new hottest It Girl. Here is Vol. 33! RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays, Vol. 32: Warning! The Girls Came To Slay, But Keith Powers Came To Ruin Our Peace 1. Jodie Woods, 19 Source: Jodie Woods/IG:@jodiewoods If Jodie Woods has been proving anything lately, it’s that SHE’S – THAT – GIRL! She must’ve learned a thing or two about how to pose from her sister because she absolutely killed it here.

2. Karin Jinsui, 31 Karin Jinsui got us ready to go fill up our Shein cart with this beautiful skirt look she’s rocking! The outfit is overall vibrant, but flirty and we love the wavy, voluminous hair.

3. Maduka Okoye, 26 Mmm mmm mmm Maduka Okoye is one fine man! It’s no wonder he’s been able to turn a lot more people into soccer fans.

4. Ty Dolla $ign, 44 Oh who knew Ty Dolla $ign has got such a handsome smile! And of course, we love the dazzling touch of the grills.

5. Whitney Adebayo, 28 Love Island‘s Whitney Adebayo looked breathtaking during her trip to Italy. Brown seemed to be her color this trip, but even the multi-colored swimsuit really made her skin pop.

6. John Gaines, 35 Whewwww John Gaines just know he fine. Based on his caption, we have no idea what duty he is reporting for, but we definitely have some tasks for him.

7. H.E.R., 29 H.E.R. looked super hot with her crotchet skirt and beautiful fro. Body was odying too!

8. Trina, 51 Trina aka The Baddest B-tch is representing her nickname well with this post. With this look she’s giving concealed and classy, but also sexy!

9. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 54 Can you blame us for staring at these pictures of The Rock? Like does he not look ravishingly handsome?

10. Davinchi, 30 Davinchi came to the BET Awards looking fresh in his high neckline, striped top which gave a little pizazz to the whole fit.

11. Marsai Martin, 21 Marsai Martin ate down for the BET Awards too. Her black dress rested perfectly on her curves and her hair was styled and layered neatly.

12. Tokyo Stylez, 36 Alright now Tokyo Stylez don’t hurt em now with all these hips and curves. We also love how this snakeskin dress looks on her skin.

13. Shannon Wallace, 40 There is something about ShannonWallace’s face that we just love to look at. He’s got this very charming and peaceful look.

14. Jazmine Cheaves, 30 Jayda Cheaves isn’t the only baddie that comes from her household. Her sister Jazmine Cheaves is hot too. What’s in them Cheaves genes?

15. Eva Marcille, 41 Eva Marcille really gave us deja vu by taking us back to her America’s Next Top Model days with her beautiful blonde pixie.

16. Travis Scott, 35 Travis Scott is in his modeling bag and made sure to bring the heat on the cover of L’Officiel.

17. Leon Thomas, 32 There’s nothing quite like an all black outfit. That’s what Leon Thomas rocked this week and he definitely looked clean.

18. Toya Johnson, 42 Obviously Toya Johnson is selling scarves, but it’s her face card that’s got us completely mesmerized.

18. Jacob Latimore, From the crisp cut beard to the neat tailored fit, Jacob Latimore definitely gave that he is HIM.