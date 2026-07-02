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New Video Shows Gucci Mane Held at Gunpoint

New evidence has been presented in the robbery of Gucci Mane case and it is a serious smoking gun. It's footage of Pooh shiesty holding Gucci at gunpoint demanding his release from his record deal.

Published on July 2, 2026

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New evidence has been presented in the robbery of Gucci Mane case and it is a serious smoking gun. It’s footage of Pooh shiesty and a crew holding Gucci at gunpoint demanding his release from his record deal. Shiesty and his father both pleaded not guilty the video shows another story. Shiesty and his father are facing possible like in prison for the charges.

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