Chris Brown To Pay $13 Million To Housekeeper
Singer Chris Brown was found liable for negligence after his dog mauled the housekeeper at his home back in 2020, resulting in permanent facial disfigurement and other injuries. Brown allegedly fled the scene after the attack, leaving his staff to render her aide.
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