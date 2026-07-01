Kanye West Nearing Settlement In Sexual Assault Case
Kanye West has settled his legal dispute with ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta over allegations of sexual harrassment, sex trafficking, sexual battery, and wromful termination which she filed in 2024.
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