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Celebs Pay Their Respect To The Legendary Clive Davis

A-list and legends of music gathered to pay tribute to the legendary Clive Davis at the Central Synagogue in Manhattan yesterday for his funeral services,

Published on June 30, 2026

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A-list and legends of music gathered to pay tribute to the legendary Clive Davis at the Central Synagogue in Manhattan yesterday for his funeral services, Bruce Springsteen, Dionne Warwick, Usher, Adrien Brody and Alicia Keys were just a few of the artists appeared and paid tribute.

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