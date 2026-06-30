Druski Under Fire For Sax Gag During SZA & Doechii's Speech
Druski Under Fire For Sax Gag During SZA & Doechii’s Speech
The BET Awards was a huge success with comedian Druski serving as the youngest host in history but, there were some that weren’t feeling the saxophone bit to rush winners speeches from Doechii and SZA. TDE label President Punch took to social media to voice his displeasure at the disrespect of his artists.
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