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Druski Under Fire For Sax Gag During SZA & Doechii's Speech

Druski Under Fire For Sax Gag During SZA & Doechii’s Speech

The BET Awards was a huge success with comedian Druski serving as the youngest host in history but, there were some who did not feel the saxophone bit to rush winners speeches from Doechii and SZA.

Published on June 30, 2026

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The BET Awards was a huge success with comedian Druski serving as the youngest host in history but, there were some that weren’t feeling the saxophone bit to rush winners speeches from Doechii and SZA. TDE label President Punch took to social media to voice his displeasure at the disrespect of his artists.

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