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Lizzo Has Massive Fall From Grace, Blames Streaming And Radio

Lizzo was once one of the biggest artists in music just a few years ago....but what happened? Lizzo released her 5th studio album entitled "Bitch," and it only sold 2,649 copies in the first week.

Published on June 25, 2026

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Lizzo was once one of the biggest artists in music just a few years ago….but what happened? Lizzo released her 5th studio album entitled “Bitch,” and it only sold 2,649 copies in the first week….totally missing the Billboard 200 chart. Lizzo blamed the industry, streaming and radio for her demise but most say she needs to look in the mirror and assign blame.

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