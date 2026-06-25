Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

BET Awards 2026 Nominations List Released

The BET Awards 2026 is this weekend and the nominations list has been released, led by Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B and Mariah the Scientist.

Published on June 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The BET Awards 2026 is this weekend and the nominations list has been released, led by Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B and Mariah the Scientist.

See full story here

Related Tags

cardi b Kendrick Lamar

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close