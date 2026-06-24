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Erykah Badu Indianapolis Setlist Prediction: 20 Songs We H...

Erykah Badu Indianapolis Setlist Prediction: 20 Songs We Hope to Hear Live

While every Badu performance is unique, recent festival appearances and tour stops have featured a mix of classic hits, deep cuts, fan favorites, and newer material.

Published on June 24, 2026

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American Soul Singer Erykah Badu at the Auditorium Theater In Chicago, Ilinois
Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Erykah Badu Indianapolis Setlist Prediction: 20 Songs We Hope to Hear Live

Few artists can command a stage quite like Erykah Badu.

As the Queen of Neo-Soul prepares to bring her signature blend of soul, hip-hop, jazz, and funk to Indianapolis, fans are already speculating about what songs might make the setlist.

While every Badu performance is unique, recent festival appearances and tour stops have featured a mix of classic hits, deep cuts, fan favorites, and newer material.

Based on her recent live shows, here’s our prediction for a dream 20-song setlist Indianapolis fans could experience.

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Green Eyes

Rimshot (Intro)

On & On

Appletree

Otherside of the Game

Didn’t Cha Know?

Cleva

Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop)

Honey

I Want You

Window Seat

The Healer

Penitentiary Philosophy

Orange Moon

..& On

Next Lifetime

Bag Lady

Tyrone

You Got Me

Next to You

Whether you’re coming for the classics, the vibes, or the unforgettable live experience, Erykah Badu’s Indianapolis stop promises to be a celebration of soul, hip-hop, and timeless artistry.

From the opening notes of “On & On” to a crowd-wide singalong of “Tyrone” and “Bag Lady,” fans can expect a night filled with nostalgia, musicianship, and pure Badu magic.

If this set list comes anywhere close to reality, Indianapolis is in for one unforgettable evening.

RELATED: B-Side Bangers: Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu Indianapolis Setlist Prediction: 20 Songs We Hope to Hear Live was originally published on wtlcfm.com

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