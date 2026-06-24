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Erykah Badu Indianapolis Setlist Prediction: 20 Songs We Hope to Hear Live

Few artists can command a stage quite like Erykah Badu.

As the Queen of Neo-Soul prepares to bring her signature blend of soul, hip-hop, jazz, and funk to Indianapolis, fans are already speculating about what songs might make the setlist.

While every Badu performance is unique, recent festival appearances and tour stops have featured a mix of classic hits, deep cuts, fan favorites, and newer material.

Based on her recent live shows, here’s our prediction for a dream 20-song setlist Indianapolis fans could experience.