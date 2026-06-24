Jermaine Jackson Claims Rape Accuser Ruined Jafaar’s “Michael” Promo

Singer Jermaine Jackson has been embroiled in a rape allegation which involves a lawsuit and a $6.5 million ldefault judgement which he claimed no knowledge. Jermaine now feels this ruined his son’s promo for the “Michael” promo. Despite this claim by Jermaine, “Michael” has gone on to be the highest grossing music biopic ever with its sites on being the highest grossing biopic ever if it surpasses the $975.8 million set by “Oppenheimer”.

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