Oprah Winfrey Recalls Whitney Houston Falling Off Stage Amid Alleged Relapse, Says She Pleaded With Audience To Keep Photos Private

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Oprah Winfrey says she made sure to look after the late great Whitney Houston during what the media maven described as one of the singer’s most embarrassing moments, and one that could’ve “destroyed” her career.

Speaking at Cannes Lions International Festival Inside the Lumière Theatre alongside festival chair Phil Thomas on June 23, the 72-year-old media icon looked back on a painful moment from The Oprah Winfrey Show, when the iconic songstress fell off stage while performing, an incident that could have derailed her music career.

“I had such trust from ‘The Oprah Show’ audience … I think it was [Whitney Houston’s last show with us, and she had gone back on drugs,” Winfrey revealed, according to Variety. “The first interview I did with her when we’d gone behind stage and I asked her about her intention, she was clean, but the day she came to my show then to perform in front of the audience, she was not, and she fell off of the stage.”

Oprah Winfrey said she knew if the story had gotten out, it would have “destroyed” Houston’s career.

Winfrey said the moment immediately struck her as one that could have had devastating consequences if it had reached the public in the wrong way. The moment taught her the power and responsibility she carried as a media icon, shaping how she approached storytelling, influence, and public trust throughout her career.

“I knew that if that story got out … she would be destroyed by that,” Winfrey continued. “And so even though the audience was there and the audience had cameras, I begged them not to put those pictures out because it would ruin her life, and they did not. That would not happen today, I can tell you that,” she added.

Sadly, Whitney Houston died in February 2012 at age 48 following an accidental drowning, complicated by the effects of heart disease and chronic cocaine use.

Addressing an audience of advertising, media, and creator-economy figures, according to Variety, Winfrey used the story to initiate a call to action on purpose, influence, and integrity in modern media.

“What you’re doing is not just making money and creating influence for yourself … it’s the subsidiary thing that happens from living,” she said. “But you have a bigger calling in life … Your bigger job here on the planet is to be the best human being you can be, not the best creator, not the best talk show host, not the best podcaster, but how are you evolving into what creation intended for you to be?”

Oprah Winfrey was honored with the LionHeart Award at Cannes Lions 2026.

Earlier in the week, Oprah Winfrey was honored at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with the LionHeart Award, recognizing leaders whose work has reshaped culture and delivered lasting social impact. In a press release, festival organizers praised Winfrey’s decades-long legacy, from redefining daytime television to amplifying underrepresented voices across media.

“Oprah Winfrey’s influence extends far beyond media. She has consistently used her platform to elevate others, challenge perspectives and inspire change,” festival chair Phil Thomas shared in a press release. “Her sustained commitment to using influence responsibly has helped create opportunities for others while broadening understanding on a global scale – embodying the true spirit of the LionHeart Award.”

Congrats to Oprah Winfrey!

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Oprah Winfrey Recalls Whitney Houston Falling Off Stage Amid Alleged Relapse, Says She Pleaded With Audience To Keep Photos Private was originally published on bossip.com