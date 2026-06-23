Missy Elliott To Honor the Late Aaliyah During Essence Fest
Missy Elliott has been selected to honor her late friend and label mate Aaliyah during this years Essence Festival of Culture during the Sunday Flowers tribute. Missy was involved in some of Aaliyah’s most timeless hits.
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