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Muni Long Reals Life Or Death Scare

Singer Muni Long recently revealed a serious health scare she endured during her interview with GMA. She underwent a double lung transplant during the Brandy and Monica tour in 2025.

Published on June 23, 2026

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Singer Muni Long recently revealed a serious health scare she endured during her interview with GMA. She underwent a double lung transplant after getting ill during the Brandy and Monica tour in 2025.

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