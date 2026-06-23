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Jay-Z Doing Pop-Ups Across NYC For Anniversary Of “Reasonable Doubt”

Roc Nation has joined forces with The Brooklyn Public Library to release limited-edition library cards and schedule immersive pop-up parties and events for the "Reasonable Doubt" 30th Anniversary.

Published on June 23, 2026

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Roc Nation has joined forces with The Brooklyn Public Library to release limited-edition library cards and schedule immersive pop-up parties and events for the “Reasonable Doubt” 30th Anniversary.

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