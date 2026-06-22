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Community Conversations with Trustice Law Group: Criminal Law

Published on June 22, 2026

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Two smiling African American women in business attire, one with braids and one with short hair, standing in front of a purple background with the "Trustice Law Group" logo and text about criminal law services.
Source: Trustice Law Episode 3 Community Converstations / Trustice Law

⚖️ Know Your Rights Before You Need Them ⚖️

Most people never expect to face a criminal charge—but knowing your rights can make all the difference when it matters most.

Join Trustice Law Group’s latest conversation on Criminal Law as CEO & Managing Attorney Shameka Rhoades and host Miss Community Clovia discuss what every person should know about protecting their rights, their record, and their future.

🎙️ Real Law. Real Talk. Real Options.

Whether you’re seeking information for yourself, a loved one, or simply want to be informed, this is a conversation you don’t want to miss.

📺 Watch now and stay empowered with knowledge.
🌐 trustice.us

#TrusticeLawGroup #CriminalLaw #KnowYourRights #LegalEducation #RichmondVA #CommunityConversation #LegalAdvice #JusticeMatters #YourRightsYourDefense #RealLawRealTalk

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