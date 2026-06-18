Sasha And Malia's Style + More Top Moments From The Obama Presidential Center Opening

Obamas' daughters Sasha and Malia have grown into stylish young women

Michelle Obama's touching speech celebrates their family's legacy and love

Obama's keynote speech emphasizes the center as a vibrant community hub

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

The Knicks ticker-tape parade in the morning and the Obama Presidential Center Opening at noon. What a time to be alive.

Former President Barack Obama celebrated his Presidential Center Opening in Chicago surrounded by our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama and their two beautiful (and fully grown now) daughters Sasha and Malia. Since leaving the office in 2017, it’s been rare to see the entire family together as they embarked on new journeys and enjoyed the bliss from living more private lives. But, on this historic day, June 18, we were able to revisit how royal they made us feel when they were in the White House.

Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Common and Christina Aguilera were among the performers. And there were plenty of celebs in attendance, like Oprah.

Keep scrolling for top moments from the Presidential Center Opening.

Sasha & Malia Bring The Fashion

Source: KENT NISHIMURA / Getty

Sasha and Malia Obama were adorable kids when we were introduced to them upon their father’s entry into office. And they’ve developed into beautiful young women with their own unique style.

Love Celebrity Kids? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Malia stepped on the scene rocking boho braids while serving business chic in a grey blazer with low neckline paired with a charcoal miniskirt.

Sasha opted for knotless braids pulled back into a ponytail. She wore a creme off-the-shoulder top and matching midi skirt with a waist-cinching wide belt.

Michelle Obama’s Touching Speech

Source: KENT NISHIMURA / Getty

Michelle and Barack Obama are both poignant speakers, but there’s something so magical about when Michelle Obama speaks. And Obama knows it too because he couldn’t even look at his First Lady.

She began her speech thanking the speakers who came before her and her daughters Sasha and Malia”, who she said “will always be my babies.”



then she reflected on what we were all thinking, how much the Obama girls have matured before our eyes. “Even though we’re no longer playing hide and seek on the South Lawn with Bo, or hosting sleepovers in the solarium. I see a lot of some sleepover girls here. You both have grown into such brilliant and beautiful young women making your way out there in the world,” she said.

When it came to her forever love Obama, she had these touching words, “You told me all those years ago that you couldn’t promise me the world, but you could promise me an interesting life,” she said, “and of course you outdid yourself and managed to give me both.”



Obama’s Key Note Speech

Source: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / Getty

We can always count on Obama to uplift us with a powerful message. During his keynote speech, Obama addressed the state of democracy and his plans for the Center to be used as a headquarter for many purposes.

“And it’s why we designed the center not not to be some lifeless mausoleum,” he explained. “I am too young for that. Not just a place to see Michelle’s dresses, although I understand that will be the top attraction. We wanted it to be a vibrant, living celebration of community where we can learn together and share the joys of art and music and sport and play.”

“I hope this center will serve as an affirmation of just how special, how precious our democracy truly is and remind us what we can achieve when we embrace our shared responsibilities as citizens,” Obama told the crowd.

And he urged the American people, not to fall into the temptation of cynicism. “It’s tempting to give in to cynicism and even despair,” he said, adding, “I do not believe that is the story of America that prevails in the end.”

Seeing the Obamas on our screen and the Knicks take home the championship, it feels like much-needed a cultural reset.

Watch the full speech, here.





Sasha And Malia's Style + More Top Moments From The Obama Presidential Center Opening was originally published on hellobeautiful.com