Dame Dash hints at 'Paid In Full 2: Naptown', potentially focusing on Indianapolis culture and stories.

The original 'Paid In Full' was a cult classic, and this sequel could bring national spotlight to Indianapolis.

Local artists, actors, and community leaders may have opportunities to shape the film's Indianapolis-based narrative.

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Could Paid In Full 2: Naptown Put Indianapolis On The Big Screen?

Indianapolis may soon find itself at the center of one of hip-hop’s most iconic movie franchises.

Hip-hop mogul, entrepreneur, and Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Dame Dash recently sparked conversation online after hinting at a project called Paid In Full 2: Naptown.

While details remain limited, early reports suggest the film could focus on Indianapolis stories, Indianapolis talent, and the culture that has made Naptown unique for generations.

And if that happens, it could be one of the biggest film projects ever connected to the city.

The original Paid In Full became a cult classic after its 2002 release, telling a story inspired by Harlem’s drug game while starring Mekhi Phifer, Wood Harris, and Cam’ron.

More than twenty years later, the movie remains one of the most quoted and celebrated films in hip-hop culture.

Now Dame Dash appears interested in bringing that same energy to Indianapolis.

For those familiar with Dame’s history in Indiana, this isn’t completely out of nowhere. Years ago, he launched Blu Roc Indy and worked with artists from Indianapolis and Gary while exploring opportunities within the state’s growing music scene.

Although the label eventually faded from the spotlight, Dame has maintained ties to Indiana over the years.

What makes this potential project interesting is that Indianapolis reportedly wouldn’t just serve as a filming location. Instead, Naptown itself could become the story.

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That means local neighborhoods, local culture, local music, and local personalities could all play a role in shaping the film.

Indianapolis has no shortage of stories to tell. From the city’s rich music history and entrepreneurial spirit to the artists, athletes, community leaders, and cultural influencers who continue to shape the city, there’s plenty of material that could translate to the big screen.

Of course, the biggest question is who would represent the city.

If Paid In Full 2: Naptown moves forward, should Indianapolis artists be cast in the film? Should local actors get opportunities alongside Hollywood talent? And if original stars like Cam’ron, Mekhi Phifer, or Wood Harris return, how should they connect to an Indianapolis-based storyline?

One thing is certain: a movie centered on Naptown would instantly put a national spotlight on Indianapolis culture.

Whether the project becomes reality or not, the conversation has already started.

WTLC wants to know: If Dame Dash made Paid In Full 2: Naptown, who should be in the movie? Which Indianapolis stories deserve to be told? Let us know on social media.

Could Paid In Full 2: Naptown Put Indianapolis On The Big Screen? was originally published on wtlcfm.com