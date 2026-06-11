Mesmerizing Motor City Series 'Diarra From Detroit' Sets July 29 Return, Releases First-Look Photos

Diarra Brickland's attempt at a 'hot girl summer' spirals into a triple homicide investigation and citywide treasure hunt.

The show blends mystery, comedy, romance, and Detroit culture, earning critical acclaim and awards for its first season.

The expanded second season features a star-studded guest list including Method Man, Morris Chestnut, and Amber Riley.

Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

What up doe?!

After becoming one of the most refreshing, chaotic, and straight-up fun mystery comedies on TV, Diarra From Detroit is officially back for Season 2.

Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

Paramount+ announced that memserizing Motor City comedy from creator, writer, executive producer, and star Diarra Kilpatrick will return globally on Wednesday, July 29, with the first two episodes dropping that day. After that, new episodes will roll out every Wednesday through September 9.

For anybody who missed the first season, Diarra From Detroit follows Diarra Brickland, a divorcing schoolteacher whose attempt to bounce back romantically turns into something way bigger than a bad dating app story. After getting ghosted by her rebound Tinder date, Diarra refuses to accept the obvious answer and starts digging. That search pulls her into a decades-old mystery tied to Detroit’s underworld, with her friends, coworkers, lovers, and everybody else getting dragged into the mess along with her.

That mix of mystery, comedy, romance, and very specific Detroit energy is what made the show hit so hard the first time around. Season 1 was praised by critics, naming it one of the top shows of the year by several outlets, including Deadline, Rolling Stone, and The Hollywood Reporter, and earned multiple nominations from the NAACP Image Awards and Film Independent Spirit Awards. Kilpatrick also won a Gracie Award for Actress in a Breakthrough Role for her performance.

Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

Season 2 is picking up with the same “Why is this happening to me?” energy, but the stakes look even crazier this time. According to Paramount+, Diarra is trying—and failing—to have a hot girl summer without getting pulled into another dangerous Detroit mystery. What starts as a seemingly harmless furniture recovery mission somehow spirals into a triple homicide investigation, a citywide treasure hunt, and another deep dive into Detroit’s criminal underbelly.

Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

And because this is Diarra we’re talking about, that’s not even all of it. While trying to figure out her messy relationship status, she also ends up going undercover with a secret society, starring in a Tubi movie, chasing urban legends, dodging gang warfare, and uncovering secrets buried beneath the city itself. Basically, she wanted peace, but the city said absolutely not.

The main cast is also back in the mix. Season 2 stars Diarra Kilpatrick, Dominique Perry, Bryan Terrell Clark, and Jon Chaffin, with Shannon Wallace, Phylicia Rashad, and Harry Lennix returning as well. The guest list is stacked, too, with appearances from Method Man, Morris Chestnut, Glynn Turman, Bokeem Woodbine, Amber Riley, Lil Rel Howery, Lovie Simone, Shoniqua Shandai, Nicco Annan, Skilla Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Chris “CP” Powell, and Jude Demorest.

Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

Behind the scenes, the show remains in strong hands. Kilpatrick continues as creator, star, writer, and executive producer, while Kenya Barris and Miles Orion Feldsott also serve as executive producers. Feldsott serves as showrunner, and BET Studios and Khalabo Ink Society produce the series.

Source: Paramount+ / Paramount+

The move to Paramount+ also gives the show a bigger platform for its second season. Season 1 is currently available to stream on Paramount+, meaning fans can catch up before Diarra gets herself wrapped up in another mystery she definitely should’ve left alone—but absolutely will not.

So, everything we know so far points to Season 2 being bigger, messier, funnier, and even more Detroit than the first. The mystery is new, the guest stars are major, and Diarra Brickland is still doing what she does best: turning one simple problem into a full-blown investigation that somehow involves half the city.

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Mesmerizing Motor City Series 'Diarra From Detroit' Sets July 29 Return, Releases First-Look Photos was originally published on bossip.com