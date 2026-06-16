90s R&B Classics You Probably Didn’t Know Came From Black Movie Soundtracks

Source: “Waiting to Exhale” / Photo: Twentieth Century Fox

Black cinema has given us of a canon of cultural moments from “Bye Felicia” to “Play me for your heart”, and its music has been just as impactful. The 1990s was decade filled with Black movies galore that featured soundtracks with some of the biggest names in music.

Legendary Black musical acts like TLC, Monica, & Gladys Knight have all lent their voices to films. It was almost like a rite of passage that we have lost along the way.

While some songs have been stuck as ending credit B-sides, others have transcended their movie origins and cemented themselves as certified R&B classics.

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In celebration of Black Music Month, here are list of 90s R&B jams that you may not have known came from Black movie soundtracks: