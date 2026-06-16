The VA Association of Broadcasters Award Goes To…

Another year, another Virginia Association of Broadcasters Awards (VAB) Award. What an incredible honor!

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners in radio, television, and engineering. The work you do every day informs, inspires, and serves our communities.

Over the years, I have been blessed to receive numerous VAB Awards for stories that matter most to people -from human interest features and health awareness to financial empowerment, Real Estate, summer camp initiatives, youth development, and programs focused on helping individuals avoid a lifetime in prison and find a path to success.

Thank you to everyone who has shared their stories with me over the years. It is truly an honor to win, but an even greater honor to serve.

Clovia “Ms Community” Lawrence

40 Year Radio Impact Journey

Radio One Richmond