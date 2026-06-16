Virginia’s New Casino Gaming Law in Effect on July 1, 2026

God gets the glory!

Councilman W Howard Myers and Kim Jones-Booker, we DID it! Delegate McQuinn gifted me with the after Governor Spanberger signed HB218 into law that will go into effect on July 1, 2026. Thank you Virginia Governor Spanberger

The meetings. The early mornings and late-night calls. The work behind the scenes -reviewing old laws, crafting real solutions, and presenting alongside Delegates Deloris McQuinn to House and Senate committees. Delegate McQuinn, House District 81, was Chief Patron on HB218. She is a true champion for the people.

And, a special thank you to Nkechi George-Winkler the Legislative Assistant and Chief of Staff for Delores L. McQuinn

All I can say is thank you, Lord.

Because of this work, we’re opening doors -putting individuals and families back to work. And yes… 18-year-olds are now included too.

HB218 – Casino Gaming Service Permit creates real opportunity:

• Limits background checks to the past 8 years

• Requires decisions within 30 business days

• Allows applicants to tell their story

• Makes fees refundable

• Extends permits to 10 years

View the full bill, HB218

When you promote public safety…this is what impact feels like.

Thanks to my mother Margaret, my daughter Kenya Sarai and friends for sharing this momentous bill signing with us ~ Clo, Kim and Councilman W. Howard Myers