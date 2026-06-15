40 Great Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts for Under $100
40 Great Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts for Under $100
Fathers play one of the most important roles in a child’s life, often serving as protectors, teachers, providers, and examples of strength.
RELATED: Celebrities Honor Their Favorite Dads For Father’s Day
From life lessons and discipline to emotional support and encouragement, a father’s presence can help shape a child’s confidence, values, and sense of security in ways that last a lifetime. Whether biological, step, adoptive, or a father figure, their impact is often felt far beyond childhood.
Father’s Day is a chance to recognize the men who show up, sacrifice, and pour into their families every day. While no gift can fully measure their value, even a thoughtful gesture can go a long way in showing appreciation. If you’re still searching for the perfect way to say thank you, don’t stress.
We’ve rounded up 25 last-minute Father’s Day gifts under $100 that can still arrive in time for the big day.
Style & Grooming
- Beard grooming kit ($25-$45)
- Cordless hair clippers ($40-$80)
- Wave brush + durag and mirror set ($15-$30)
- Cologne sampler set ($30-$80)
- Luxury shaving kit ($35-$60)
- Modern Leather wallet ($20-$50)
- Sunglasses ($20-$60)
- Watch box organizer ($25-$80)
- Sneaker cleaning kit ($20-$35)
- Travel kit ($20-$45)
Tech & Gadgets
- Bluetooth speaker ($30-$80)
- Wireless charging station ($25-$50)
- Portable power bank ($20-$50)
- Phone stand with speaker ($20-$50)
- Mini projector ($70-$99)
- Car phone mount ($15-$30)
- Smart LED light strips ($20-$40)
- Portable neck fan ($25-$70)
- Heated beanie ($20-$65)
- Fire TV Stick ($40-$60)
Grill Master & Foodie Dad
- Grill tool set ($25-$60)
- Smart Meat thermometer ($20-$70)
- BBQ rub gift set ($20-$40)
- Smoker box ($20-$50)
- Hot sauce sampler ($15-$60)
- Whiskey stones set ($50-$75)
- Cast iron skillet ($90)
- Chef Apron ($20-$35)
- Portable cooler bag ($30-$60)
- Jerky variety pack ($20-$40)
Sports, Music & Lifestyle
- Dominoes set ($20-$40)
- Spades card set ($10-$25)
- NFL or NBA Banner ($30-$45)
- Water canteen/tumbler ($20-$35)
- Vinyl record crate ($35-$60)
- Record player ($70-$90)
- Hip hop coffee table book ($25-$50)
- Massage gun ($40-$90)
- Workout resistance bands ($20-$40)
- Back massager seat cushion ($50-$99)
No matter if he’s the grill king, sneakerhead, beard boss, or music lover, there’s still time to lock in something meaningful before Sunday.
40 Great Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts for Under $100 was originally published on theboxhouston.com