Jordyn Woods, Her Lucky Bag & Karl Anthony Towns Have Our Timelines In Their Feelings

Jordyn Woods' stylish orange bag from her brand became a viral sensation during the Knicks' championship run.

Jordyn and her fiancé KAT shared a heartwarming moment celebrating the Knicks' first title since 1973.

Celebrities like Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, and Alicia Keys joined New York fans in jubilant celebrations of the Knicks' triumph.

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The New York Knicks won the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on June 13, and our timelines have been lit ever since. Trophy celebrations, fan joy, celebrity moments, and recaps of Game 5’s final seconds have taken over.

Our algorithm has a New York State of Mind.

Amid the viral NBA moments, one thing keeps popping back up: Jordyn Woods. Her now-famous orange bag is a household name, her love for Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT) has once again taken center stage, and we are loving it all.

Jordyn Woods Is The Ultimate NBA WAG – Always In Her Bag

Jordyn is the ultimate WAG. She has been slaying every game in fits that shout out her man and still give luxury sporty chic. Since day one, she has made Knicks colors look expensive, feminine, and fun all playoffs long.

So it is no surprise that what she wore became part of the Finals conversation. And her infamous orange bag? Well, it deserves a ring at this point.

As several social media commentors are saying: “Jordyn Woods’ bag is undefeated.” Fans want Jordyn – and her bag – protected at all costs.

Jordyn Woods’ orange bag isn’t just any bag. The stylish Tux Clutch in “Summer Citrus” is from her own brand, Woods by Jordyn.

In case you missed it, the ostrich bag became more than a cute accessory after Game 3. Heightened security reportedly stopped attendees, including Jordyn, from bringing bags into Madison Square Garden. The Knicks lost that game, and fans immediately started joking that the bag was the missing link. (Some even saged the garden after the loss).

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But Jordyn did what a fashion girlie and businesswoman should do: she turned the moment into marketing. Her brand leaned into the no-bag drama, and fans kept watching to see if the bag would make its return.

By the time the Knicks clinched the title, the bag was back in the building.

Jordyn And Karl-Anthony Towns Gave Us A Moment

Jordyn’s bag may still be having a moment, but so is her love and relationship with KAT.

After the Finals win, photos and videos showed the couple smiling, hugging, and celebrating with the trophy nearby. KAT has been open about how much Jordyn supported him after his mother died during COVID-19, and their bond has grown from friendship to engagement.

Seeing them share this championship moment had fans in their feelings. We love love and such a showing of support.

New York – Or Nothing – Celebs Like Teyana Taylor & Alicia Keys Celebrate The Knicks NBA Finals Win

Jordyn was not the only one of our favorite Black celebs taking over our timelines with Knicks love. Teyana Taylor was spotted living her best life, cheering and celebrating with Timothée Chalamet and Fat Joe. Cardi B shared video of herself watching from home, running up and down her stairs as the Knicks sealed the win. Lala enjoyed the moment, and Ja Rule shared pictures of himself with a gold trophy and his viral hit “I’m from New York.”

Alicia Keys officially closed out the 25th Tribeca Festival with a tribute to Gotham City. Already scheduled to perform, she took over the stage performing her hit song, “Empire State of Mind,” following the win.

The Knicks’ first championship since 1973 is major. Between the celebrity reactions, the courtside fashion, and Jordyn’s undefeated bag, this win will have us talking for a long time.

Jordyn Woods, Her Lucky Bag & Karl Anthony Towns Have Our Timelines In Their Feelings was originally published on hellobeautiful.com