Person Of Interest Sought In Case Of Burning Cross Found At Grant Park

Source: Radio ONE / General

Firefighters with the Chicago Fire Department responded to a call about a fire in Grant Park at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, and what they found was a cross burning at the park, which, of course, immediately sparked fears that white supremacists were in the Windy City engaging in Klan-destine activities. Now, Chicago police have released photos of a “person of interest” seen fleeing the scene of the cross burning.

Authorities haven’t identified the suspect by name, and it’s important to note that a “person of interest” isn’t necessarily a person accused of committing the crime, but local activists and community members are sounding the alarm on what is widely perceived as a hate crime, and word is spreading to national activist groups like the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which recently held its first conference without its founder, Rev. Jesse Jackson, who died at age 84 in February.

From ABC 7 Chicago:

Rev. Michael L. Pfleger said the Faith Community of Saint Sabina will offer $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. “This was so premeditated. You made this cross somewhere. You carried it, you got it downtown. You put it in one of the most visible spots in Chicago and then you set it afire,” Pfleger said. “This is a decades-old symbol of hate and supremacy and the Ku Klux Klan. This is their symbol.” Reaction also came from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which was holding its first conference without the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. “The image of the burning cross is one that brings terror. And it’s beneath the dignity of our society to continue that,” said Yusef Jackson, president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

It’s worth noting that the burning cross was first discovered and recorded by a Black mother and daughter, who happened to drive past the park when they spotted it.

“We stopped in our tracks because we were like, what?” Alyna Carlton told ABC 7.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames on Tuesday, and Chicago police reported that they are investigating the circumstances of the fire and potential motives. Meanwhile, the office of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released the following statement:

“Like many Chicagoans across our city, we were deeply disturbed upon seeing the images which have emerged following this incident. Hate has no place in our city. Every Chicagoan deserves to feel safe, protected, and respected while going about their day or enjoying our public spaces. We will continue working across City government to uphold that standard and ensure Chicago remains a welcoming, inclusive, and safe place for all.”

SEE ALSO:

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Judge: ‘Honorary’ KKK Member Can Stay In Governor Race





Person Of Interest Sought In Case Of Burning Cross Found At Grant Park was originally published on newsone.com