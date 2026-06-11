'We Were Delusional!' — For 25 Years, Fans Swore Destiny’s Child Was High In This Interview — Michelle Williams Says The Real Story Is Much Wilder

“I know what I’d be, I’d be a whale. Iove whales,” said Beyoncé while eating. “I think I would be a bird because they can fly,” added Kelly. “I would like to be a black panther,” said Michelle amid a round of ‘oohs and ‘aahs’ before imitating the movement of the felines. Fans have been using this clip as evidence for two decades to surmise that the trio was high during the sitdown. Check out the clip below: Unfortunately for fans stuck on the theory, Michelle said their actions were much more innocent than they looked. Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. “There is one interview we did where people think we’re high,” she told Keke. “I promise y’all Matthew and Tina Knowles was not playing that. We were not under the influence of any substance!” And just in case anyone thought she might be covering for a youthful indiscretion with a twenty-five-year cushion, she went further. “We were really tired,” she continued. “There were no edibles. It was literally jet lag. We were delusional. Media training is great, but when you’re tired, you can’t hide it.” As PEOPLE reported, the explanation tracks entirely when you consider what Destiny’s Child’s schedule actually looked like in 2001. These were three young women running on a promotional treadmill that did not stop for weekends, time zones, or basic human rest. Michelle explained the group was running on fumes when they sat down for the interview, leaving them tired, loopy and a little delirious but definitely not under the influence of anything other than a brutal international schedule.

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