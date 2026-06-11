New York Knicks Perform The Greatest NBA Finals Comeback

In what most call a miracle or a collapse of epic proportions, the New York Knicks complete the greatest single-game comeback in NBA Finals history by overcoming a 29 point deficit to win Game 4.

From the Spurs side, it was the most embarrassing and dumbest 2nd-half play in sports history by pumping up 3 pointers after 3 pointer with 10 seconds or more left on the shot clock. From the Knicks side, it was more of the same, staying the course and fighting until the last second ticks off.

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