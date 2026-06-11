Measles Surge in Virginia, What Are Health Officials Saying?

Virginia loves the outdoors, partying, waterways and having a good time and I get it. However, we must take preventative measures to reduce the cases of measles. During the I AM Community Report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show I shared the recent status of the surged of cases in Virginia.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, more than 100 cases have been confirmed this year so far. The last time Virginia saw this many cases was in 1988. Health officials in Virginia say the surge is largely due to an ongoing outbreak in Buckingham County. In fact, there are more than 80 cases this week. Currently more than 70 cases are in children 17 years of age and younger. Health official say Virginia usually only sees a handful of cases every year, with several years showing no cases at all. And while there have not been any deaths due to the measles outbreak this year, seven people have been hospitalized.

Measles can linger in the air on surfaces for up to two hours so we need to frequently wash our hands, cover coughs and sneezes, and disinfect shared spaces. Stay updated with the .