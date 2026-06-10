U.S. Soccer Legend Landon Donovan Speaks On The Exponential Growth Of Soccer In The States Ahead Of The World Cup

Donovan's appearance marks pivotal moment for soccer in North America as popularity surges.

Donovan feels same mix of nerves and excitement as players competing in the tournament.

Raising Cane's partnership with Donovan highlights restaurant's role in LA's sports transformation.

Before departing for Mexico City to call the tournament’s opening match as a broadcaster, Landon Donovan spent the afternoon behind the counter serving customers, greeting fans, and speaking with media at the brand new Raising Cane’s location in Inglewood.

Source: Raising Cane’s

The appearance comes at a pivotal moment for soccer in North America, as excitement continues to build around the sport’s growing popularity in the United States.

Reflecting on the game’s evolution and his role as a broadcaster covering the tournament, Donovan admitted he’s feeling many of the same emotions as the athletes preparing to take the field.

“The players will be feeling nervous but also excited. And I’m the same way — nervous, excited and optimistic,” Donovan said. “Soccer is unlike any sport and is much more popular than it’s ever been. I’m also excited to just be a fan.” Source: Raising Cane’s / Raising Cane’s

For Donovan, who spent much of his legendary career helping elevate the sport’s profile in America, the tournament’s presence in Southern California carries special significance.

“It’s amazing to see everything in LA,” he said. “I’m a proud Angeleno — I love this city.”

The six-time MLS Cup champion and all-time U.S. Men’s National Team assists leader has witnessed firsthand how dramatically the sport has grown over the past several decades. His record-breaking performances on the international stage helped introduce soccer to new generations of American fans and cemented his status as one of the game’s most recognizable figures.

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Donovan also highlighted the rapid development taking place around Inglewood’s sports district, where SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome, Hollywood Park and the new Raising Cane’s flagship now stand side by side.

“Driving up here and seeing Raising Cane’s and Hollywood Park and SoFi was crazy. It’s all here,” Donovan said. “What Raising Cane’s has done here at SoFi is incredible. They could have picked anywhere in LA, but they picked here.”

The restaurant marks the latest addition to the area’s ongoing transformation into one of the nation’s premier destinations for sports and entertainment.

Source: Raising Cane’s / Raising Cane’s

Donovan’s appearance also builds on his ongoing partnership with the restaurant chain. The soccer legend currently stars in Raising Cane’s national “Kick It With Cane’s” campaign, which includes advertising, digital content and in-restaurant promotions across the country.

Raising Cane’s founder and owner Todd Graves said the partnership was a natural fit given Donovan’s impact on the sport.

“Landon is one of the greatest and most influential American soccer players of all time, so to have the opportunity to partner with him for our soccer campaign and help celebrate the opening of our Inglewood Flagship is special,” Graves said. “The sport has grown so much since 1994 thanks to athletes like Landon who continue to champion the game.”

With international soccer set to take center stage this week and thousands of fans expected to flock to Southern California for matches, Donovan’s appearance served as both a celebration of the sport’s momentum and a preview of the excitement surrounding Raising Cane’s newest flagship location.

The Inglewood restaurant is expected to officially open soon, offering fans a new gathering spot in the heart of one of Los Angeles’ most vibrant sports destinations.

U.S. Soccer Legend Landon Donovan Speaks On The Exponential Growth Of Soccer In The States Ahead Of The World Cup was originally published on bossip.com