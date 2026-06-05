Black Excellence, Bold Storytelling: Inside ABFF's Star-Packed Festival

ABFF provides a safe space for Black artists to build audiences and get encouragement from their community.

The festival showcases diverse Black stories and talent across film, TV, sports, comedy, music and more.

ABFF has helped launch careers and elevate new voices, proving the power of representation and community support.

Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — From Regina King to T.I., the stars came out for the American Black Film Festival’s (ABFF) 30th anniversary. But the real story was the enduring mission that transformed a small gathering for Black filmmakers into one of the entertainment industry’s most influential cultural events.

For three decades, the ABFF festival has served as more than a gathering place for filmmakers, a launchpad for careers, a celebration of Black creativity, and perhaps most importantly, a place where Black stories are not treated as niche, but as essential.

This year, as the festival celebrated under the theme “The Homecoming,” ABFF transformed Miami Beach into the epicenter of Black film, television, sports, comedy, music, and culture. From star-studded red carpets and world premieres to intimate conversations with industry icons, the festival delivered a powerful reminder of why representation matters and why community remains at the heart of storytelling. Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers was there for Radio One to bring you the tea.

“We talk about safe spaces a lot now,” ABFF co-founder and CEO Jeff Friday reflected. “There was really no safe space for Black artists to go to build their first audiences, to get encouragement from their community, from studios, from fellow artists.”

What started as a solution to that problem has become something much larger.

“This is really less about film and TV and more about just Black joy and Black empowerment and Black success and Black legacy,” Friday said. “And this is more about the emerging creators than it is. We have a long legacy of helping people get their start in this business and that’s really the most rewarding part of the 30th anniversary.”

A Thrilling Start With Strung

The celebration began with the opening-night premiere of Peacock and Blumhouse’s psychological thriller “Strung,” directed by acclaimed filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee.

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The film follows a gifted violinist at the center of a suspense-filled narrative that blends music, mystery, and psychological tension. Directed by Lee, whose filmography includes beloved classics such as The Best Man franchise and Girls Trip, the project marks a notable creative shift.

“It’s a departure,” Lee admitted to Summers. “But it’s all in the wheelhouse of being a storyteller. I really enjoy storytelling and I wanted to try my hand at different genres all the time.”

What attracted him to the project was simple.

“When the script came across my desk, I loved what I read and I kept turning the pages and just couldn’t put it down.”

For audiences wondering whether “Strung” is worth adding to their watchlists, Lee’s answer was immediate.

“You’d be totally engaged,” he said. “It’s something that you want to do in a dark room, have some popcorn and have your friends around because you will need support while watching this movie.”

Music plays a central role in the film’s storytelling.

“Music is a very big part of this whole narrative,” Lee explained. “We go anywhere everywhere from classical music to hip hop.”

The cast brought equal excitement to the project.

Veteran actress Lynn Whitfield teased her character Audra with just enough mystery to leave audiences intrigued.

“Audra is the matriarch, the major puppeteer. She thinks she knows it all and she runs the household and the rest is a secret.”

Coco Jones, meanwhile, described her character Jasmine as the emotional relief amid the tension.

“I played Jasmine in ‘Strung.’ She’s Layla’s best friend who’s played by Chloe Bailey and really I’m the lightheartedness in this thriller.”

Yet even her character isn’t spared from the chaos.

“Next thing you know, we’re in this crazy scenario where we got to ride or die and Jasmine’s going to be a ride or die.”

The opening-night red carpet featured a who’s who of talent including Chloe Bailey, Coco Jones, Lucien Laviscount, Lynn Whitfield, Romy Woods, Donna Biscoe, Malcolm D. Lee, producer Dominique Telson and executive producers Giselle Johnson-Morris and Shaun Sutton.

Festival ambassador Regina King was also on hand, helping to usher in a weekend filled with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

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Beyond the Red Carpet

What continues to separate ABFF from many entertainment events is its unique ability to pair celebrity with substance.

The first full day featured an intimate Legacy Talk with Regina King that explored her journey from child actress to Academy Award-winning performer and director. The conversation felt particularly meaningful given her longstanding relationship with the festival.

Another highlight came from legendary basketball coach Dawn Staley, who discussed leadership, legacy, and the courage required to create lasting impact.

The evening concluded with the prestigious HBO Short Film Award Showcase, which has become one of the industry’s most respected launching pads for emerging filmmakers.

Netflix, Anime, Sports and Cultural Conversations

As the festival progressed, ABFF demonstrated the remarkable breadth of Black storytelling.

Crunchyroll’s Black Fandom of Anime panel explored the growing influence of Black anime fans and creators, while playwright Aleshea Harris (Is God Is)offered insight into her transition from stage to screen.

One of the most emotional moments came during a screening of ESPN’s The Brittney Griner Story. The conversation that followed, featuring Cherelle Griner, Dawn Staley and director Alexandria Stapleton, reflected on resilience, advocacy and perseverance.

Netflix brought together a powerhouse roster for its Celebration of Black Television panel, including Debbie Allen, Courtney Kemp, Michelle Buteau, Mario Van Peebles, Crystal Stewart and Felicia Pride.

Meanwhile, actor Taye Diggs sat down for a candid conversation about career longevity, wellness and financial literacy, offering practical insights drawn from decades in Hollywood.

“Legacy to me is people being able to recall the work that we’ve done and be affected by it,” Diggs shared. “There’s nothing more gratifying than having someone say, ‘I saw this movie, this TV show, this musical, this play, and it really inspired me to do something.’ Even just being inspirational, that to me is a legacy—inspiration.”

And in a rare treat, legendary Tisha Cambell had the crowd laughing with a hilarious stand up routine.

The Personal Side of Stardom

One of the joys of ABFF is that audiences get to see stars beyond their public personas.

Coco Jones, the Grammy-winning singer and actress opened up to Radio One not only about “Strung,” but also about life, love and what’s next musically.

Jones revealed she is currently working on her second album and embracing a more romantic and self-assured artistic direction.

“It’s going to be very, I love me and it overflows into my life.”

When asked about the secret to a healthy relationship, Jones, who has publicly celebrated her relationship with NBA star Donovan Mitchell, offered a refreshingly grounded answer.

“I think a secret to a good relationship in general is to be humble. I feel like pride comes before the fall and if you can’t grow, if you can’t correct and apologize and forgive, y’all not going nowhere.”

And in one of the lighter moments of the festival, Jones shared her biggest pet peeve:

“Big egos.”

Her “Strung” co-star Chloe Bailey had her own memorable list of pet peeves, revealing that she dislikes mean people and men with long fingernails with dirt underneath them, a response that quickly became one of the more talked-about off-camera moments among festival attendees.

These candid glimpses are part of what makes ABFF special. The stars arrive as celebrities but often leave feeling accessible, relatable and human.

Looking Toward the Future

The festival’s final days continued to deliver headline-making moments.

The cast of “All American” reunited to discuss the show’s final season. Director Tyree Dillihay shared insights into the years-long journey behind the animated feature GOAT, produced by NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

One of the most anticipated premieres of the weekend was Girl Dad, which brought Michael Rainey Jr. and Marsai Martin to the festival stage following the film’s world premiere. The emotionally layered drama explores family, reconciliation, and the complicated bonds between parents and children, themes that resonated strongly with festival audiences.

“Thank you to all the beautiful Black girls out there who inspire me every day,” gushed Martin.

T.I. and Terrence J drew crowds for a screening of Thought She Was the One, and the festival closed in signature fashion with the Legendary White Party, where T.I. surprised attendees with a live performance.

Thirty Years Later

What ABFF accomplished in Miami Beach this year extended far beyond premieres, panels and parties.

At a time when conversations around representation continue to evolve, the festival remains proof of what happens when Black creators are given space, visibility and support.

Over the past three decades, ABFF has helped launch careers, elevate new voices and create opportunities for filmmakers who may otherwise have struggled to find an audience.

As Jeff Friday reflected on the festival’s legacy, his words served as a reminder of why ABFF matters.

It was never simply about movies.

It was always about building a community where Black creativity could thrive.

King perhaps summarized the spirit of the weekend best when she described her return to ABFF as “a homecoming – a celebration of our creativity, resilience, and excellence.” Thirty years after its founding, the festival continues to embody all three

Thirty years later, that mission feels as relevant and powerful as ever.

Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.



Black Excellence, Bold Storytelling: Inside ABFF's Star-Packed Festival was originally published on blackamericaweb.com