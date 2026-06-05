Where Are the Life Insurance Documents? Can Beneficiaries Locate Them?

Today’s Cloism: Preparation is a gift. When your affairs are in order, your family can focus on healing instead of searching.

Where Are Your Life Insurance Documents?

If something happened to you today, would your loved ones know where to find your life insurance policy or policies?

Many families spend precious time searching for documents while trying to grieve. A life insurance policy can help cover burial expenses, settle taxes, protect real estate, pay debts, and provide financial stability -but only if your beneficiaries know it exists and know how to access it.

•Do your beneficiaries know the name of your insurance company?

• Do they know where the policy is stored?

• Do they have contact information for your attorney, financial advisor, or insurance agent?

• Do they know where important documents related to your home, taxes, and bank accounts are located?

• Have you reviewed your beneficiary designations recently?

Leave the assets but the instructions are just as important. Let’s get back to legacy of our ancestors!

Learn more contact: Lawrence V. Roberts is a licensed insurance agent and registered financial professional representing the New York Life Insurance Company and its subsidiary, NYLIFE Securities LLC.