Knicks Win Game 1 Of NBA Finals After Thrilling Comeback Against Spurs, NYC Celebrates With Just 4 Arrests

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

The New York Knicks’ historic playoff win streak continues, thanks to Captain Clutch, better known as Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs at their home in Frost Bank Arena in the first game of the 2026 NBA Finals.

However, it wasn’t as easy a feat as in previous rounds, as the Spurs appeared to have the upper hand, having been fresh off a 7-game series, while the Knicks were a bit rusty after not playing in more than a week.

It started with New York jumping out to a 14-7 lead, but the Spurs answered by going on a 20-5 run to end the first quarter.

But worse than that was when Landry Shamet pushed the Spurs’ Harrison Barnes to the floor, hitting Brunson in the right knee. The contact was brutal enough that Brunson was pulled from the game for the rest of the quarter and taken to the back for further evaluation.

Up 27-19 heading into the second quarter, the Knicks would be neck and neck with the Spurs until the last two minutes, which allowed them to finish the half 55-48, on the back of Julian Champagnie’s five threes.

Brunson did return and was a bit slow at first, scoring eight points, but it was the third quarter where the Knicks showed up as they have in the rest of the postseason.

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It was only after a Spurs run had them up 63-50 that the Knicks tied the game at the close of the third, 76-76.

In the fourth, it was all Knicks, which the Spurs only led for a brief moment before it was snatched away thanks to Brunson’s three-pointer and a pull-up jumper with just 37 seconds left.

OG Anunoby sealed the victory with two pairs of free throws that made it impossible for the Spurs to respond to a 10-point deficit.

Brunson’s heroics amounted to 13 points just in the fourth quarter, earning them their 12th win, the second-longest postseason win streak in NBA history.

After the 105-95 win, Brunson is glad to win, but he’s already looking forward to Game 2.

“I think we know what we have to do,” Brunson said after the game. “I think we are a pretty together group. Be able to trust each other and still have each other’s back and know that we just have to keep chipping away, chipping away. It’s just a credit to the mentality that we have as a team. But we can’t just be satisfied with that. We have a long way to go and we have a lot of things to do to be better, but happy we came away with a win.”

The game wasn’t without antics, as a fan ran onto the court during the fourth quarter for a selfie — that Victor Wembanyama appeared to smile for— while Mitchell Robinson had a priceless reaction.

In what might be a success for New York rowdiness, only four people were arrested outside Madison Square Garden.

See social media’s reaction to Game 1 below.