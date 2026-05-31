RHOA: Kelli Fires Back At Porsha's Preacher PJ Pouncing Allegations Again, Says Her Daughter Copiously Cackled At The Rumor

The latest Real Housewives of Atlanta has officially gone from heated to set on fire. Following an explosive dinner-table confrontation, breakout peach-holder Kelli Ferrell is actively fighting to clear her name. The chef found herself at the epicenter of a viral storm after castmate Porsha Williams claimed Kelli hooked up with a married preacher on a private plane.

Source: Charles Sykes

The tense scene, which concluded on a massive cliffhanger, saw security stepping in to separate the women after Kelli initially threw shade by accusing Porsha of sleeping with “every Nigerian in Atlanta.” In response, Porsha fired back with the allegations, which were shockingly corroborated on camera by a brief nod from Phaedra Parks. Now, Ferrell is taking to both social media and the podcast airwaves to completely deny the narrative.

As the episode aired, social media users immediately went to work, targeting high-profile pastors on social media and attempting to pinpoint who the mystery preacher could be. As reported by BOSSIP, distressed by the out-of-control speculation, Kelli took to social media, pleading with viewers to stop tagging real congregations and disrupting livelihoods.

“It’s all fun and games but when I have people sending me messages about their families and congregations, you gon’ get me banned from church,” Ferrell explained, emphasizing her desire to simply worship in peace. “I want to still be able to go to church, and I want to still be able to praise and worship. Okay, so this list that’s going around, and you guys tagging these pastors and tagging congregations, it has to stop. Enough is enough.”

While the social media video focused on protecting the church, Kelli didn’t hold back during a recent appearance on the podcast After the Edit with Daryn Carp. Sitting down to unpack the editing room drama, Kelli shared that her own daughter called her after the episode aired, finding the entire scandal utterly hysterical. According to Kelli, her daughter automatically knew the rumor was a fabrication simply because of one hilarious detail: her mother barely attends church in the first place.

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“My daughter, Chloe, did call me and ask me about it. She laughed about it right? Because thank God that she knows her mom well enough to know that, that did not happen,” she stated. “She said, ‘Mom, when she said it was a pastor, I really laughed because I don’t know the last time you been to church.'”

Kelli also used the podcast platform to suggest that Porsha’s intense accusations are nothing more than a defensive mirror. She stated plainly that she felt Porsha was projecting onto her, pointing out that Porsha is the one with an established public reputation for dealing with married men.

To double down on her claims of truth-telling, Kelli brought up the moment last season when Porsha said she would sleep with Charles Oakley, the husband of fellow RHOA personality Angela Oakley.

“She definitely said that she would sleep with Charles,” Kelli told the podcast host.

Maintaining her stance of absolute transparency, Kelli noted that she doesn’t lie and only speaks on hard facts. As the digital dust settles, it’s clear that Kelli Ferrell is locked, loaded, and ready to read Miss Porsha down.

What do you think? Did Porsha go too far with her accusations? Let us know in the comments!

#RHOA: Kelli Fires Back At Porsha's Preacher PJ Pouncing Allegations Again, Says Her Daughter Copiously Cackled At The Rumor was originally published on bossip.com