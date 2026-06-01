Today’s Cloism: A Child’s Screen Time Matters

Today’s Cloism: A screen that teaches is an investment. A screen that only entertains is an expense. Choose wisely, because today’s lessons become tomorrow opportunities.

I will start by saying this, I am not an expert but a testimony as a mother.

God gave children curious minds long before the world gave them screens. When technology is used wisely, educational games and videos can help children learn their letters, sounds, reading, writing, drawing, problem-solving, and creativity. These tools can strengthen a child’s foundation for future success.

But, not all screen time is created equal. Entertainment without purpose can consume hours that could be spent learning, reading, exploring, creating, or engaging with family. Too much entertainment can become a habit, and habits often shape a child’s future.

For children from infancy, patents and caregivers should strive to make education the priority and entertainment the reward. A child who spends more time learning than consuming is more likely to develop discipline, knowledge, and confidence.

Technology should be a tool, not a babysitter. It should build young minds, not simply occupy them.

Today’s Cloism was created out of love to equip our future leaders, engineers, healthcare professionals, scientists and much more.