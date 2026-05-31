Business, Branding & Boss Moves: Grind Pretty Fest Brings Nivea, Networking & Funding Opportunities To Atlanta

Grind Pretty Fest offers dynamic panels, wellness experiences, and grant funding opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

The event focuses on AI's impact, performance pressure, and the power of pivoting, with insights from diverse leaders.

Grind Pretty Fest celebrates entrepreneurship and culture, including a Y2K-themed day party with live music.

Atlanta’s entrepreneurs and creatives will have plenty to discuss and sing along to at a festival blending business, culture, and community with a performance from Nivea.



Source: Grind Pretty Fest / Grind Pretty Fest

Grind Pretty Fest is making its return on Saturday, June 6, 2026, with an ATL Remix edition taking over the Westside Cultural Arts Center. Running from 12:30 to 7:00, the event promises a full day dedicated to entrepreneurship, culture, wellness, networking, and community.

Founded by media entrepreneur Mimi Johnson, Grind Pretty Fest attendees can expect dynamic panel conversations, opportunities to connect with women-owned businesses, wellness experiences, grant funding opportunities, live entertainment, and a nostalgic Y2K celebration headlined by Grammy-nominated R&B singer Nivea. Presenting supporters include Kiss Color & Care, BLM Sports, and PHerfectly Balanced.

What makes Grind Pretty Fest stand out is its commitment to creating a safe and empowering space for women from all walks of life. Whether you’ve been building your business for more than a decade or you’re just beginning your entrepreneurial journey, there’s something valuable waiting for you inside the room.

Love Entrepreneurship? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The event continues its mission of empowering women through entrepreneurship, culture, and community while creating meaningful connections that extend far beyond a single day.

The Conversations Every Entrepreneur Needs Right Now

This year’s festival will focus on three major topics impacting entrepreneurs today: The AI Effect in Media, The Pressure to Perform, and Power of the Pivot.

Every entrepreneur is trying to figure out how AI fits into their business, how to navigate the pressure of constantly showing up online, and when it’s time to shift directions without feeling like they’ve failed.

Panel discussions will feature media executives, entrepreneurs, wellness leaders, athletes, and creatives who are ready to share real-world insights and practical strategies attendees can apply immediately.

But Grind Pretty Fest is not just about inspiring conversations. The festival is also putting real money behind women entrepreneurs through its nonprofit organization, Grind For Good 501(c)(3).

During the event, three women-owned businesses will receive $1,000 grants through the Corporate Grant, Idea Pitch Grant, and Elevator Pitch Grant programs.

The Corporate Grant supports professional development, certifications, and career advancement opportunities. The Idea Pitch Grant helps women in the early stages of building a business. The Elevator Pitch Grant is designed for women looking to scale an existing company.

That’s what makes this event different. Grind Pretty Fest is not simply a place to take cute photos for social media. It’s about creating opportunities and helping women access resources that can truly change the trajectory of their businesses.

Applications for the grants close on May 30, 2026, and applicants must attend the festival and hold a valid ticket. Applications are available at GrindPretty.com.

The festival will also support an emergency relief initiative through Grind For Good, aimed at helping women in media and entertainment who are navigating layoffs and financial instability.

This year’s Grind Pretty Honorees include Morgan DeBaun, Founder and CEO of Blavity Inc. and AFROTECH, Jai Ferrell, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, Leticia Gardner, Founder of Dynamic 3 Med Spa, Nivea, Britni Ricard, Founder and CEO of COTA SKIN, and Cicley Gay, CEO of The Amplifiers and Founder of BLM Sports.

Business By Day, Y2K Vibes By Night

Once the learning is done, the celebration kicks into high gear with the ATL Remix Y2K Day Party featuring performances by Nivea, Jazzy Tha Rapper, and Pearl Jade. Guests can also enjoy an all-female DJ lineup led by DJ Traci Steele, DJ Princess Cut, DJ Reese, and DJ Queen of Spades.

“Grind Pretty Fest is about creating real opportunities for women while celebrating the culture that connects us,” said Mimi Johnson about her annual fest. “We’re creating spaces where women can network, learn, secure funding, be inspired, and still have an incredible time doing it.”

Tickets are available now at GrindPretty.com.

Business, Branding & Boss Moves: Grind Pretty Fest Brings Nivea, Networking & Funding Opportunities To Atlanta was originally published on bossip.com