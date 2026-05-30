Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Cathy Hughes Honored Among Media's Most Powerful Titans

Cathy Hughes Honored Among Media's Most Powerful Titans

Published on May 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Few figures have shaped Black media like Cathy Hughes. Recognized among the industry’s most influential Titans, the Urban One founder continues to set the standard for media ownership, representation, and cultural impact. From building a single radio station into the nation’s largest Black-owned media company to creating opportunities for generations of storytellers, Hughes’ legacy remains a blueprint for excellence and empowerment.

Read more here!

Cathy Hughes Honored Among Media's Most Powerful Titans was originally published on myclassixatl.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close