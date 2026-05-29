Siedah Garrett Reveals The Jaw-Grinding Truth Of Dennis Edwards Video

The ’80s produced some of the most epic moments in music history, and one that many of us won’t soon forget is the video for The Temptations frontman Dennis Edwards and singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett’s classic 1984 duet, “Don’t Look Any Further.”

From the second it starts, Edwards can be seen grinding his jaw almost uncontrollably for the entire duration of the four-minute video. While many have spent decades making assumptions about what exactly had him chewing with such noticeable vigor, Garrett is now revealing the age-old truth behind her late collaborator’s viral clip.

Let’s just say a lot of us were right all along!

RELATED: Siedah Garrett: ‘Dennis Gave Me My Shot’

“In the basement of Motown, and I think it cost $11.57,” she recalled jokingly of the low-budget video, which doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see was filmed in front of a green screen and more than likely done in one or two takes. Speaking further with comedian Deon Cole on his Funny Knowing You podcast, Garrett went on to kinda-sorta confirm the obvious when blatantly asked whether or not she thought Edwards was on cocaine during filming. “He was on something,” she says, even going on to describe when the director asked him to put his gum on a piece of paper, to which he nervously and repeatedly replied, “I ain’t got no gum!”

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The song of course is iconic to our culture well beyond the implications, nearly topping the US Billboard Black Singles chart during its peak at No. 2 and garnering 88 million views and counting on YouTube since it was first posted on the platform in December 2009. We predict that number increasing exponentially based on new comments since the interview went viral a few days ago, with one user writing, “‘I ain’t got no gum’ is CRAZY😂😂😂😂” and another adding, “Damn you Deon Cole for making us come back after all these years to watch Dennis Edwards perform while on that booger sugar! 🤣😂🤣.”

Although we unfortunately lost Dennis Edwards back in 2018 at the age of 74, we’re happy to see his legacy is still bringing people together to laugh and enjoy a classic soul jam.

Keep scrolling to see how others have been reacting to the hilarious revelation behind “Don’t Look Any Further” by the late Dennis Edwards and Siedah Garrett:

1. Lawd I knew Dennis Edwards was on “something.”

via @Melanin88