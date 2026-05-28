Source: CBS News screenshot / CBS News screenshot

Gayle King reflects on her 2019 interview with R. Kelly, revealing that she contacted his team the day after the taping. Despite the intense and emotional exchange, Kelly’s team thanked King for allowing him to show his vulnerability. King expressed a desire to speak with Kelly again but believes he would continue to deny the allegations. The media personality also shared that she wasn’t afraid during the interview, despite Kelly’s outbursts. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence on multiple convictions related to sex trafficking and child sex abuse.

Gayle King Reflects on R. Kelly Interview was originally published on blackamericaweb.com