Half a Billion Streams and Counting: MAJOR. Reflects on a Decade of Love Songs, Life Lessons, and What Comes Next

MAJOR.'s hit song 'Why I Love You' is a beloved wedding anthem, with over 500 million streams.

Stevie Wonder endorsed the song, saying it would be a wedding staple for years to come.

MAJOR. is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the song and teasing upcoming new music on tour.





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D.L. Hughley and Jasmine Sanders caught up with MAJOR., who is currently on tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of Why I Love You, the smooth R&B love song that has become one of the most recognizable wedding anthems of the past decade. With more than half a billion streams, the record has taken on a life of its own.

A Long Road to a Lasting Love Song

“A lot of people are like, you’re an overnight success,” MAJOR. said. “And I’m like, well, that was a long night.” The room laughed, but the point landed. He had been grinding for years before the song broke through. When it finally did, he says he was ready.

The tour has already delivered a standout moment. At a recent Los Angeles stop at the Peppermint Club, none other than Stevie Wonder showed up. DL, never one to let a moment pass without a joke, quipped about how Wonder knew he had arrived. MAJOR. laughed it off but made the significance clear. “Uncle Stevie was one of the first to say ‘Why I Love You’ will be the wedding love song for years to come,” he shared. “If Stevie saw it, we knew we had something.”

The two also reflected on a more personal milestone. MAJOR. recalled the moment he played the song for DL at a private gathering years before it ever released. “You were like, yo, that’s a song,” he remembered. Hughley confirmed it. That preview happened more than 12 years ago.

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DL compared Why I Love You to Kenny Lattimore’s classic For You, a song that has kept wedding bands employed for decades. MAJOR. appreciated the comparison, especially since Lattimore himself gave him a real talk about his earning power. “He told me, bro, you can charge more. You got the wedding song,” MAJOR. laughed.

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Beyond the celebration, MAJOR. is already looking ahead. He teased brand new music he’s performing on the road through upcoming stops in Houston, Philadelphia, Memphis, Chicago, and Nashville. He kept the details close, but confirmed something fresh is coming.

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Half a Billion Streams and Counting: MAJOR. Reflects on a Decade of Love Songs, Life Lessons, and What Comes Next was originally published on blackamericaweb.com