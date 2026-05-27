Who Is Christian Menefee? The Democrat Who Unseated Al Green After 20 Years

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty/ – Who is Christian Menefee?

Congratulations are in order for the new Congress Rep. Christian Menefee. On May 26, he defeated longtime Rep. Al Green in the Democratic primary runoff for Texas’ 18th Congressional District, according to NBC News and CBS News. But who is Christian Menefee, and does he have what it takes to change Texas’ 18th District for the better? Here’s what we know.

The redrawing of Texas’ political map set up a high-profile showdown between one of the House Democratic caucus’ newest members and one of its longest-serving incumbents. In the March 3 primary, Menefee secured 46% of the vote while Green earned 44%, forcing the race into a runoff after neither candidate won a majority, according to NBC News. On Tuesday, Menefee, 38, emerged as the decisive winner, capturing 69.4% of the vote in the runoff, according to CBS News data. Green received 30.6%. He’s now set to face off GOP nominee Ronald Dwayne Whitfield in the general election set for Nov. 3.

Menefee’s victory marks a major political achievement, especially considering he was only sworn into Congress in February, after winning a special election to replace longtime Rep. Sylvester Turner. The Democrat and former Houston Mayor won the 2024 general election, serving the district from January 2025 until his death in March 2025.

Green, 78, who became widely known for his public protests against Trump, chose to run in the Houston-based 18th Congressional District after Texas’ redistricting plan merged parts of his former 9th District into it. The redrawn map was part of a broader Republican strategy to fortify GOP control in Texas and shore up their slim U.S. House majority. Green had represented Texas’ 9th Congressional District since 2005, serving for two decades.

Who is Christian Menefee?

Menefee, who is nearly 20 years younger than the average House member, according to the New York Times, centered his campaign on generational change while challenging Green.

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“The district is ready for a passing of the torch,” the star Democrat said in a recent interview, adding, “I’m ready to take on the torch and lead us into the future.”

At the same time, Menefee was careful to praise Green’s legacy. After declaring victory, he thanked supporters, honored Green, and pledged to bring the Congressman’s “fierce and fearless protest” spirit to the 18th District. He also promised to continue Green’s legacy of advocacy and public service.

“I’m focused on tomorrow so my message to everybody watching is, I don’t care who you supported… I’m here to work for each and every one of you,” the politician could be heard saying in a video shared to his Instagram on Tuesday. “This is an honor of a lifetime. My promise to you is that I will always make you proud. The 18th Congressional district belongs to you.”

Before coming to Congress, Menefee made history as the youngest person and first Black attorney elected Harris County Attorney, serving as the chief civil law officer for the largest county in Texas, according to his website. During his tenure, he transformed the office into one of the state’s most effective public-interest legal operations, taking on legal battles many believed were impossible to win.

Notably, in 2025, Menefee filed two lawsuits against the Trump administration: one over the freezing of a $10.5 million refugee health grant and another involving Department of Health and Human Services funding. In April 2025, he sued the federal government after payments tied to the Refugee Medical Screening Program were frozen, according to a news release.

Menefee and Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones announced the lawsuit during an April 9 press conference. Following a federal court hearing in Washington, D.C., a judge ordered the Trump administration to provide a “clear timeline” for releasing the grant funding, which had originally been approved under the Biden administration in October. The administration later agreed to immediately resume funding the program, according to a press release.

In June 2025, another lawsuit led by Menefee against the Trump-backed Department of Health and Human Services successfully restored $20 million in public health funding for a coalition of local governments headed by Harris County.

Before entering public office, Menefee worked in commercial litigation, representing clients in complex federal cases and investigations, his website notes. He also devoted substantial time to pro bono work, including advising the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and assisting immigrant families impacted by the “Muslim ban” during President Trump’s first term.

In the Harris County government, Menefee also played a key role in helping pass a $20 minimum wage for county workers and a $21.65 wage standard for county contractors.

Now serving in Congress, Menefee sits on the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. His priorities include securing federal resources for Houston and Harris County, protecting voting rights, advancing environmental justice in underserved communities, and ensuring the federal government delivers results for working families.

SEE ALSO:

Supreme Court Officially Reinstates Texas’ Congressional Map

Trump’s Revenge Tour Continues As Ken Paxton Wins Texas Primary

Who Is Christian Menefee? The Democrat Who Unseated Al Green After 20 Years was originally published on newsone.com