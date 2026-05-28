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Young MC, Morris Day & The Time Pull Out Of Great American State Fair

Young MC, Morris Day & The Time Pull Out Of Great American State Fair

Young MC is the latest to pull out of the lineup for the Great American State Fair, a 16-day event celebrating America's 250th Anniversary, after finding out that it is allegedly a Trump event.

Published on May 28, 2026

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Young MC is the latest to pull out of the lineup for the Great American State Fair, a 16-day event celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary, after finding out that it is allegedly a Trump event. Previously, Morris Day & The Time expressed their decision to withdraw themselves from the event. Young MC expressed that he did not want to be apart of any politically driven events.

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