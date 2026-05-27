Why Naomi Osaka Is That Girl In Tennis Right Now

Naomi Osaka's on-court looks reflect her personality and experiences, not just her daily outfit.

Osaka hosts events to uplift and connect Black tennis players, fostering representation in the sport.

Osaka's fashion choices and advocacy demonstrate her commitment to using her platform to make an impact.

Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

Naomi Osaka is still serving – on the court and off.

The four-time Grand Slam champion arrived at the 2026 French Open on May 26 in a custom black Kevin Germanier look we loved. The fit started – yes, started – with a black corset look before turning into a shimmering gold Nike dress for her opening match.

The sparkling match ensemble featured a ruffled peplum and rows of sequins, which Naomi compared to the Eiffel Tower lit up at night. The mini dress fit her like a glove.

And right after revealing her look, she defeated Laura Siegemund in straight sets.

That is how you give the crowd a show – and serve on and off the court.

Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

Naomi Osaka Makes Fashion Part Of Her Tennis Story

But no one is really surprised. Naomi has never treated her outfits like an afterthought. Her fashion is part of her ethos and her experience. Style is part of her personality, and part of why we love her.

“I feel like fashion, for me, I tell people, I don’t talk a lot, so that way I can talk through my clothes,” Naomi shared with press at the French Open. She also credited Serena and Venus Williams’ unforgettable tennis looks as inspiration, adding that she hopes younger fans feel something similar when they see her outfits.

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And we love that for her.

But for longtime fans of the tennis star, Naomi’s fashion moment is never just a one-time slay. Her on-court looks speak to more than how she felt that day or how she approached a match.

Through her style and her larger platform, Naomi celebrates who she is, her influence in tennis, and the space she occupies in the sport.

She gives fans style, confidence, and grace every time she steps onto the court. The decorated athlete is also a “player’s player.” She supports other Black players, shouts out who came before her, and speaks openly about her own journey.

Naomi Osaka Celebrates Coco Gauff & Other Black Tennis Players In Paris

We can’t talk about Naomi’s French Open week without mentioning a recent dinner she held for fellow players. Ahead of Roland Garros, Naomi and Taylor Townsend co-hosted The Black Party (Roland Garros “RG” Edition) at SoHo House Paris.

The dinner celebrated Black tennis players competing in the tournament, with Coco Gauff, Gaël Monfils, Asia Muhammad, and Chris Eubanks among the familiar faces pictured at the event.

Growing up in tennis, Naomi felt isolated due to the lack of Black players. Her celebration of Black tennis stars highlights her dedication to representation and community in a sport where diversity is still growing.

“Our presence is a present,” Naomi wrote while sharing photos from the evening.

When critics questioned the gathering online, Naomi made it clear that celebrating Black players is nothing she plans to apologize for. Nor should she. Seeing Black athletes laugh, connect, and give one another flowers during one of tennis’ biggest weeks is exactly the kind of moment we want more of.

And it’s exactly why we’re watching Naomi Osaka right now. She is a champion, a mother, a mental health advocate, a fashion girl, and a woman who makes room for others while continuing to shine in her own lane.

She is that girl in tennis right now. And we are going to keep rooting for her.

Why Naomi Osaka Is That Girl In Tennis Right Now was originally published on hellobeautiful.com