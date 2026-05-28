Summer Time, Summer Fun and Beware of Tick Bites

Growing up on Fulton Hill by way of Southside, I will explain that later. Shortcuts and building pathways through the woods was a thing of the past including the ticks bites. Yep, a friend or two had a tick bites and we ran home and grandma did a remedy and the they were cured. However, that is not the case today.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a report about tick cases in Virginia with a resurgence spreading across the state. Data indicates tick bites are up 44-percent last month compared to the same time last year. Officials with the Virginia Cooperative Extension say Virginia is especially prone to tick cases due to the high deer population.

How do we protect ourselves from tick bites? Experts say the best protection against tick bites is using bug spray, wearing long sleeves or pants when while walking through wooded or grassy areas, and check regularly for bites after spending time outdoors.