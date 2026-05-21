Fatherdom Confirmed? 21 Savage Presumably Posts The 1st-Ever Photo Of His Little One With Latto

21 Savage has confirmed his new chapter, posting the first-ever photo of what fans assume is his newborn baby with Latto.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

What better reason to finally confirm you’re a new father than while celebrating Arsenal’s Premier League win?

Longtime Gunner 21 Savage took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 20, to celebrate his soccer team’s big victory, posting a photo dump proving his fandom. Amid all of the different photos of 21 in different Arsenal merch, however, is a photo of a newborn baby wearing a onesie with the team’s logo on it, which fans are obviously assuming is his baby with rumored girlfriend Latto.

While neither rapper has outwardly confirmed their relationship or that they welcomed this baby together, all of the puzzle pieces are coming together. 21’s post came shortly after Latto confirmed she had given birth through a personal video documenting her pregnancy journey.

The clip featured moments from doctor appointments, recording sessions, and a baby shower attended by 21 Savage.

At the end of the video, Latto spoke about nearing the end of her pregnancy and preparing for her baby’s arrival.

“37 weeks today. Basically full term,” she said in the clip. “And it’s any day now. I am so ready to meet my baby. I’m never going to leave when my baby gets here. I need a million dollars to show because I don’t wanna leave the house. This will probably be the last video I make.”

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The video then transitioned into promotional visuals for her album Big Mama, accompanied by audio recorded in the delivery room, including voices encouraging her during labor.

At this point, it seems like we’ll never get a real confirmation from either party about their relationship—but these recent clues were all fans needed to make up their mind about the long-rumored relationship.

Congrats to 21 Savage on Arsenal’s big win! And for (presumably) becoming a father once again.

Fatherdom Confirmed? 21 Savage Presumably Posts The 1st-Ever Photo Of His Little One With Latto was originally published on bossip.com