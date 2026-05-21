Virginia Joins Multi-State Graduate School Lawsuit
Education will forever remain a legacy situation.
Virginia is joining a multi-state lawsuit over new caps on student loans for graduate school programs. Attorney General Jay Jones announced yesterday that Virginia will join two dozen other states in the lawsuit. Jones said the U.S. Department of Education is illegally narrowing student eligibility and eroding protections for students already enrolled in graduate programs. Jones also said the new rules will worsen the workforce crisis and add further strain to the healthcare field.
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