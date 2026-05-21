New Paid Sick Leave Law Benefits Millions of Virginia Workers

Governor Spanberger has signed a law that will create a paid sick leave program in Virginia. The new law directs employers to give full-time and part-time workers one hour of paid leave for every 30 hours worked. The amount of paid leave is capped at five days per year. Spanberger said the new law makes it clear that a fair day’s work comes with the dignity of being able to stay home when sick or when needing to care for an ill family member. Governor Spanberger continued, “When working families are forced to come to work when they are sick or choose between caring for a sick child and losing a paycheck, it’s bad for them, their families, their colleagues, and the businesses that depend on healthy, reliable employees. Today, we are changing that. This law will protect workers, strengthen Virginia businesses, and make our Commonwealth a place where people can build the kind of stable, secure lives they deserve.”

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