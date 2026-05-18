Todd's Scheming Sisters? K. Michelle Thinks These THREE Housewives Plotted Against Her, Porsha Williams Calls 'Coward' Cap On Confusing Kerfuffle

K. Michelle and Porsha got into a heated Twitter spat, with Porsha denying the accusations

Was it a scheme that Todd’s “scheming” sisters set up?! That’s the question #RHOA fans are asking after an emotional K. Michelle alleged that Housewives took part in a “scheme” and “plot” against her—but refused to address them directly.

During Sunday (May 17)’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the singer pointed the finger at Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, and longtime frenemy Drew Sidora while venting to Pinky Cole over the confusing kerfuffle that’s left some watchers scratching their heads.

Source: Terry Wyatt/ Paras Griffin

K. Michelle accused the trio of spreading rumors about her “lady parts” and that she had a romantic relationship with Drew’s new “friend,” Blakk.

“I already know who you contacted, what blogs you’ve called,” K. Michelle said during a confessional while apparently pointing the finger at Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, and Drew Sidora. “To go read that and want to spread that, I think that is very disheartening. And that shows the character of these women,” K continued. Things got especially emotional during an intense breakfast scene in Dallas when K. Michelle broke down in tears after allegedly receiving intel that the three women were putting together “a plot and a plan” to falsely claim she once had a romantic relationship with Drew Sidora’s “friend,” Blakk. Notably, before the drama erupted, K. Michelle and Drew got into a heated argument over claims that Blakk had DM’d the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer years before he and Drew started talking.

But it didn’t end there. According to K. Michelle, part two of the alleged master plan involved resurfacing “a rumor that a disgruntled ex said eight years ago.” An onscreen headline later hinted that the rumor was connected to past comments made about her “lady parts.”

The rumors about K. Michelle’s downstairs region first surfaced in 2016.

In case you missed it, the rumor originally exploded back in 2016 when rapper Uncle Murda released a song claiming multiple men told him K. Michelle’s vagina had an odor. He fanned flames on the rumor during an interview with The Breakfast Club alongside Maino that same year. Notably, at the time, Maino denied sleeping with the R&B and country hitmaker when asked if they were ever intimate.

However, years later, Maino reignited the controversy on his podcast, Kitchen Talk, where he described an alleged encounter with a popular R&B singer and claimed he smelled a foul odor, comments that pushed K. Michelle to threaten a defamation lawsuit.

And if that wasn’t messy enough, viewers noticed K. Michelle visibly irritated during a dinner scene when Porsha and the ladies joked over oysters, with one comment being, “That vagina is cleaned,” followed by another suggesting that one of the oysters might have “a little scent.”

K.Michelle said she was “heartbroken” to know that her co-stars were thinking of spreading the rumor. “I am heartbroken,” K.Michelle shared in another confessional. “The trauma that was caused by the rumor, it really hasn’t gotten better. I can say, ‘I’m healed! I’m healed!’ like a lot of people, but I haven’t. And I don’t know when I will.”

Although the women initially looked confused, they quickly rallied around her, including Porsha, who promised to “deal with” whatever K. Michelle was facing. Still, K. Michelle refused to reveal exactly who she believed was conspiring against her, saying she was “not in a space” to fully discuss it and didn’t want to ruin the trip. But she did vow to handle things once everyone got back to Atlanta, and she wasted absolutely no time doing just that after the episode aired.

K. Michelle and Porsha Williams got into a heated X spat after RHOA aired.

K. Michelle jumped on X to air out her frustrations, posting without naming names:

“I don’t care how crazy it look, all that BTS producing these ladies did. I KNEW about all of it. I sat there and watched quietly. I’m not new this.”

In a follow-up post, she added:

“Don’t sit and my face and play like you don’t what I’m talking about. You want a reaction you can have it. Say it to my face or be a quiet coward.”

Porsha wasted zero seconds clapping back, replying:

“Who is a coward ?? I would define a coward as a person tweeting from the same house, two doors down from me. Next time let’s do our job and bring it to my front door REAL TIME. That’s how it’s done in Rhoa.”

The social media sparring match officially entered full Housewives territory when K. Michelle accused the longtime peach-holder of sleeping with her ex and sharing her “business.” Porsha somehow managed to turn the chaos into a promo moment for her hair company Go Naked Hair, because if there’s one thing reality stars are gonna do, it’s argue and advertise at the same time.

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“Nothing synthetic, not the smile, the vibe, or the confidence & certainly not the hair,” Porsha fired back. “FYI @kmichellemusic @GoNakedHair is 100% human hair. We are 10 plus years strong in this game and 10 million dollars old. Real hair for REAL women!”

Things are bound to get ugly!

What do you think about the drama erupting between K. Michelle, Porsha, Drew, and Phaedra on RHOA? Thoughts?

RELATED CONTENT: #RHOA Reflections: K. Michelle Says She’s Trying Not To ‘Declass The Show,’ Wants To Make Amends With Porsha Williams

Todd's Scheming Sisters? K. Michelle Thinks These THREE Housewives Plotted Against Her, Porsha Williams Calls 'Coward' Cap On Confusing Kerfuffle was originally published on bossip.com