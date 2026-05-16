Community Conversations with Trustice Law Group: Divorce
Divorce isn’t just emotional — it’s financial too.Who gets what? Who pays what? What’s yours… and what isn’t? These are real questions that deserve real answers.Join Miss Community Clovia and Attorney Shameka Rhoades of Trustice Law Group as they discuss property division, assets, spousal support, and protecting your future during divorce.
⚖️ Real Law. Real Talk. Real Options.📞 Call today for your FREE Divorce Journal: 804-635-6995
🌐 Visit: trustice.us
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