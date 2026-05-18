Pet cremations rising as families Cherish pets even more

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The pet cremation industry is surging, with families choosing this method over pet burial at a 90% rate. Pet cemetery access and the possibility of moving one day can make it difficult to have a pet burial with a headstone. However, cremation allows families to keep their beloved deceased pet with them forever in an urn while honoring their bond with a personalized memorial ritual.

Yahoo Finance reports that the pet cremation service market is worth $2.4 billion as of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.76%. The ritualization of pet loss and technological advances have influenced the growth of formal end-of-life services for pets, who are often an extension of the family.

Why Are Pet Memorial Services So Popular?

Emotional pet bonds commonly form because furry friends are usually considered part of the family. Pets can provide unconditional love and emotional support, so the family feels their loss just as much as they would with a human family member or friend.

Having a memorial cremation or burial helps families validate and process their grief, especially if they raised a pet from the time that it was a baby. Everyone can say goodbye in a way that provides closure and includes other family and friends to share in the end-of-life honoring.

From paw print impressions to cremation urns, families can have ongoing physical reminders of their beloved animals.

Cremation vs. Pet Burial

Pet cremation is often the most sensible option, since families can keep the urn with them wherever they move.

Unless you own property for a home pet burial, you’ll need a dedicated pet cemetery, which can be more expensive. Some cemeteries may not have enough spots for a new plot for your pet.

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What Does Pet Cremation Involve?

Your veterinarian will play a major part, as they’ll manage the logistics from euthanasia to helping you select the ideal services for cremation or burial. They’ll also handle the transport of your pet’s body to the crematory.

The cremation process breaks down your animal’s soft tissue, leaving behind bone fragments to be processed into ash. You’ll likely get your ashes back within 3 to 7 days from your vet’s office for containment in cremation urns.

Get Help Processing Your Loss

Make use of available pet grief support, which your vet can help with and provide referrals for. Take advantage of:

Hot lines

Virtual support groups

Individual counseling

Check out the Association for Pet Loss and Bereavement (APLB), a nonprofit providing chat rooms and online support.

Consider Pet Cremation Services for Your Furry Friend

Family pet rituals can help the household manage their grief and keep a memory of their four-legged loved one. You can bury your pet with a headstone, but more people prefer pet cremation; it’s portable, affordable, and allows for customization.

Using this type of death service allows grieving families to take their beloved deceased pet with them wherever they go. Cremation also provides access to grieving services from your veterinarian to formal organizations, something especially helpful for children who may be experiencing death for the first time.

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