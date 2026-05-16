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Spurs Eliminate Timberwolves, Pistons Force Game 7 With Cavaliers

In a night of Game 6's, the San Antonio Spurs and their star Victor Wembanyama demolished the Minnesota Timberwolves to move on to the Western Conference Finals to meet the OKC Thunder.

Published on May 16, 2026

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In a night of Game 6’s, the San Antonio Spurs and their star Victor Wembanyama demolished the Minnesota Timberwolves to move on to the Western Conference Finals, and a clash with the current champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder with SGA. On the eastern front, the Cleveland Cavaliers blew a home court opportunity to eliminate the Detroit Pistons but failed as Cade Cunningham proved he was not ready to go home just yet!!!

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