Spurs Eliminate Timberwolves, Pistons Force Game 7 With Cavaliers

In a night of Game 6’s, the San Antonio Spurs and their star Victor Wembanyama demolished the Minnesota Timberwolves to move on to the Western Conference Finals, and a clash with the current champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder with SGA. On the eastern front, the Cleveland Cavaliers blew a home court opportunity to eliminate the Detroit Pistons but failed as Cade Cunningham proved he was not ready to go home just yet!!!

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