All 32 NFL Schedule Release Videos: Social Media's Super Bowl

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NFL Schedule Release Day Has Become Social Media’s Super Bowl

Every spring, when the NFL drops its annual schedule, something beyond football takes center stage — a full-on social media competition between all 32 teams. As has become tradition, teams roll out everything from celebrity cameos to memes and big cinematic productions to unveil their 2026 slates.

More Than Just an Announcement

What was once a simple reveal has grown into the creative Super Bowl for NFL social media teams. Because the pressure to deliver something fun and shareable is so high, May’s schedule release day has become one of the most talked-about events of the entire offseason.

How Teams Showed Up in 2026

In 2026, no concept was too wild. For example, the Los Angeles Chargers — widely seen as the gold standard for these reveals — dropped a Halo-inspired video full of pop culture nods that earned rave reviews right away. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders tapped their new quarterback duo for a funny Step Brothers parody that had fans sharing and quoting lines across every platform.

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In addition, the Indianapolis Colts leaned into The Simpsons with a clever, animated concept, while the Chicago Bears sent receiver Rome Odunze into a Bob Ross-style painting segment that won over fans and media alike. The Denver Broncos brought in Peyton Manning for a TV channel-flipping reveal, and the Miami Dolphins teamed up with rapper Rick Ross for a star-studded video drop.

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The Stakes Keep Getting Higher

Simply put, the NFL schedule release is no longer just about dates and matchups. Instead, it has become a 32-team race for cultural relevance. For social media teams across the league, this is their moment to shine, and year after year, they keep raising the bar.